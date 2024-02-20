Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) is DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113,686 shares during the quarter. Amdocs accounts for 2.7% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $27,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Amdocs by 16,840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DOX stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.04. 296,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,423. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $86.41.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

