Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 272 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.54. The company had a trading volume of 343,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,338. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

