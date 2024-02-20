Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,721,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,991,971. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

