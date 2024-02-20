Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $227.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.90.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $225.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,528,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after buying an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.