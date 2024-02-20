Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.90.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.97. 479,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,522. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

