ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Announces Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. ALLETE updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.900 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE:ALE traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. ALLETE has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $66.69.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter worth approximately $35,376,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $24,336,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

