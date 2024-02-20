Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.5-3.5% yr/yr to $3.704-3.778 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion. Allegion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.150 EPS.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $132.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $134.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Barclays lowered Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.29.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

