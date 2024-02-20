Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 168,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 676,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALHC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 94,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,749,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 72,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

