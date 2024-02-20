Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.04. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The company has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

