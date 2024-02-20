Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $115.12 and last traded at $115.71. Approximately 569,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,835,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Albemarle Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.51 and its 200 day moving average is $147.72. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company's revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

