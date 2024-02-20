Alamos Gold (AGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

