Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target Cut to GBX 93

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 93 ($1.17) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

AAF stock traded down GBX 2.15 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 93.75 ($1.18). The company had a trading volume of 6,313,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,794. The stock has a market cap of £3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,339.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.53. Airtel Africa has a 12-month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 135.80 ($1.71).

In other news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 94,593,704 shares of Airtel Africa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £90,809,955.84 ($114,341,420.10). Insiders own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

