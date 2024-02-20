Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Manchester Global Management UK Ltd

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up 2.7% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at $112,311,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,746,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,488,607 shares of company stock worth $206,407,261. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,142,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $158.27. The firm has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.55.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

