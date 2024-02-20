Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Air Lease stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.90. 75,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,319. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 296.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 1,341.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

