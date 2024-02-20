Aion Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $2,275.48 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00116322 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00035135 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00020120 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006665 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

