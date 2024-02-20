Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,513 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $155.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 369.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.28. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $155.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPLK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.