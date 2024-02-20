Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 3,772 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 730,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,868,000 after acquiring an additional 107,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 36.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 572,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,377,000 after acquiring an additional 152,269 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB opened at $139.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.74. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $186.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -123.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

