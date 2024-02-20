Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $870,000 Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,212,250.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,286 shares of company stock worth $1,605,209. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
