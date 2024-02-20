Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $812,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,862 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,862,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,798,000 after purchasing an additional 169,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,469 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,498,000 after purchasing an additional 183,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.40.

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.3 %

AMAT opened at $199.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $206.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

