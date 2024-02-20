Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Boot Barn by 10.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 402,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,704 shares during the last quarter.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average is $79.87. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.17.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

