Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 46,595 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Affirm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Affirm by 21.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 159.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 48.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772 in the last 90 days. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Stock Down 8.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 3.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.97.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

