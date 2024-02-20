Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Lowered to C$90.00 at Cormark

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.00.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE:AEM traded up C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,775. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$59.36 and a 12-month high of C$82.90. The stock has a market cap of C$32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.77.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. In other news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. Insiders have sold a total of 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,862 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.