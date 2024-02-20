Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.