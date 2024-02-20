Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $26.97 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.97.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772 in the last three months. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Affirm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

