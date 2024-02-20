Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 93.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,037,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after buying an additional 2,497,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,102,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,115,000 after buying an additional 16,118 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $156.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $167.12.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

