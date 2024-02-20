Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 70,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 86,776 shares.The stock last traded at $20.73 and had previously closed at $20.91.

AVTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96.

In related news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $41,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at $63,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $30,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Gillies sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $41,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,917 shares of company stock worth $867,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,479,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 932,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 176,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

