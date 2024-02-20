AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $67.41. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

