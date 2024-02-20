aelf Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $463.73 million and approximately $42.32 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001307 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001063 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,211,843 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

