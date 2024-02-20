Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stake Raised by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 402.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,275,000 after acquiring an additional 44,265 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,521,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE WMS traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.75. The stock had a trading volume of 224,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,574. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $165.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

