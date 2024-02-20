Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Up 3.8%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.25. 574,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,837,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
