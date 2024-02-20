Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $65.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOLF shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.88. Acushnet has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $69.34.

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 527.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

