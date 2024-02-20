Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $14.80 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares during the last quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.