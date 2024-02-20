Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACRS opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $13.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4,082.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,587,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,311 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,507,000. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 875,109 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

