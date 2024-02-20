Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,631,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.26% of Accenture worth $501,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $6.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.37. 471,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $375.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

