Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,312 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Chemed worth $61,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 334.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHE

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $584.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,766. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $492.84 and a 12 month high of $610.35.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.