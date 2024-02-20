Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $58,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,615,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,911 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,770 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded up $11.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $959.44. The company had a trading volume of 91,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,158. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $973.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $913.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $850.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.