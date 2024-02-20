Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $46,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,381,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,055. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.07. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.24 and a 12-month high of $190.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

