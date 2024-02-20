Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1,043.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786,687 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Exelixis worth $42,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $50,953,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $41,457,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,580 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 307,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,198. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

