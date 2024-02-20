Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087,933 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of International Paper worth $57,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in International Paper by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,246. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

