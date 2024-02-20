Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $40.91 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806,223 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $40,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after buying an additional 557,948 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $4,198,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,269.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,715,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,643,000 after buying an additional 3,558,933 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CPB. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE:CPB traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.26. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.