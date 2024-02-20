Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,831,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 44.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.55. The company had a trading volume of 110,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,961. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

