Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.74. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $71.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

