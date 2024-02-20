Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 88.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance
Shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
