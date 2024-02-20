Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 88.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $161,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 106.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

