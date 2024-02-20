abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth $83,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

