abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth $83,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

