abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS) Announces GBX 1.60 Dividend

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Asia Focus Stock Performance
abrdn Asia Focus stock opened at GBX 261.57 ($3.29) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 261.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 257.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £403.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,247.62 and a beta of 0.64. abrdn Asia Focus has a 1-year low of GBX 240 ($3.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 269 ($3.39).
abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile
