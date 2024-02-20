Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:AOD)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AOD opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $50,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.