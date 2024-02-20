920 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Purchased by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

RWR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.38. 27,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,739. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.48. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $76.73 and a 52 week high of $97.74.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

