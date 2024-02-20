690,768 Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Bought by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 690,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,689,000. Equity Commonwealth comprises approximately 1.3% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EQC traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $18.39. 867,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,033. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.