6,300 Shares in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Bought by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 147,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 57,333 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,284 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 267.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 71,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 223.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 48,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF alerts:

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MMLG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. 7,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,737. The company has a market cap of $49.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.16. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.