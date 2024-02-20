6,241 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

